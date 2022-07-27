UAE: 44-yr-old Indian manual labourer wins over Rs 21L lottery

Abu Dhabi: A 44-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) -based Indian manual labourer has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,74,933) in the 86th round of Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Ramnagina Dipnarayan Kevat— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, July 23.

Ramnagina, father of two, has been working as a manual labourer in Dubai for the past ten years and was delighted to win the draw.

“I’ve had a lot of good luck. I learned about Mahzooz through my colleagues and I’ve been participating in the draw frequently since January 2022, but I never imagined I’d take home such a sizeable prize. When I learned that I had won, I was unable to even sleep properly. Though I’m yet to decide on how to use this money, I want to thank Mahzooz for this incredible prize because it will undoubtedly transform my life,” Gulf News quoted Ramnagina.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,75,85,716) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, July 30 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.