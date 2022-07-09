UAE: 39-yr-old Keralite wins over Rs 21 Cr in Mahzooz Draw

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 9th July 2022 3:43 pm IST
39-year-old Anish

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Kerala man has won the grand prize of Dirhams 10 million (Rs 21,57,91,158) in the 83rd Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Anish Arjunan has become the 24th Mahzooz millionaire and the third Indian expatriate to win the grand prize.

Anish, an IT engineer living in Ajman— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, July 2.

“Initially, I had the feeling that I had won a small amount, but when I logged into my account, I was shocked to see that I was the top prize winner. This is a blessing indeed. I will use the prize money to repay by debts, help family members who are in need and most importantly, bring my family here to the UAE to live with me,” Anish told Gulf News.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,57,91,158) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, July 9 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.

