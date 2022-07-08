Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins Rs 16L for 2nd time in 3 weeks

Abu Dhabi: A 55-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of Dirham 77,777 (Rs 16,08,072) for the second time within a span of three weeks in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

The winner of the draw Manoj Madhusoodhanan bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Madhusoodhanan, who works as a workshop superintendent, won his first cash award last month and couldn’t believe his luck when he got a call from his friend this week saying he had taken the award for the second time.

“After I confirmed that I won again, I just started jumping around like a small child because I didn’t expect to win again so soon. I’m going to use my prize money to continue supporting people in need and charities back home. I’m more motivated now to keep participating and who knows, I might win again,” Madhusoodhanan told Gulf News.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dirham 77,777.

The 100 Million Dirham Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, July 10 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh 50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.