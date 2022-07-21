UAEL 63-year-old Indian bookshop owner wins over Rs 7 Cr lottery

Abu Dhabi: A 63-year-old Dubai based Indian bookshop owner has won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 7,98,71,800) in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) draw on Wednesday, July 20.

The winner of the draw Rehoboth Daniel won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 394 after buying the lucky ticket number 1002.

Rehoboth Daniel is a regular participant in the Millennium Millionaire promotion for 20 years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) for this wonderful opportunity. Your promotion has been helping a lot of people, so I pray that it will continue for a long time,” Daniel told DDF.

Daniel is the 193rd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners

A 41-year-old Indian national living in Dubai, Sanjeev Sharma, whose ticket no. 0668 in Finest Surprise Series 505 won him a sporty BMW F 850 GS motorbike.

A 35-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, Arjun Singh won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S in Finest Surprise Series 506 with ticket no. 0809.