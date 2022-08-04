UAE: 48-year-old Indian man wins over Rs 7 crore lottery

Abu Dhabi: A 48-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian man won the grand prize of 1 million dollars (Rs 7,93,71,200) on Wednesday in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held in Concourse B of the Dubai International Airport.

The winner of the draw Koshy Varghese won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 396 after buying the lucky ticket number 0844, which he had purchased a few weeks ago.

Koshy Varghese is a regular participant in the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

“I’ve been trying my luck for a few years now and delighted to have finally won. I look forward to seeing the Dubai Duty Free team who made this happen!,” Koshy told Khaleej Times.

Also Read 62-yr-old Indian bags over Rs 7 crore in in Dubai Duty Free draw

Varghese is the 195th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.