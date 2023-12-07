UAE: 6-year-old Palestinian cancer patient flown from Gaza dies

A six-year-old Palestinian boy who recently arrived from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has died.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said on Wednesday, December 6, that the boy was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and was experiencing numerous complications.

MoHAP extended its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.

The boy was among dozens of others flown from the Gaza Strip to UAE hospitals for immediate medical attention as part of Sheikh Mohamed’s Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

They have been transported to hospitals under Burjeel Holdings, NMC Healthcare, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company network, a PureHealth subsidiary.

On December 3, UAE also opened a field hospital in Gaza, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Gaza has been bombarded relentlessly, killing over 16,000 Palestinians, with nearly two-thirds of them being women and minors.