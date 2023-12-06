14 injured during turbulence on Perth-Dubai Emirates flight

At least 14 passengers and crew were injured after an Emirates flight from Perth in Western Australia to Dubai encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday, December 5.

Emirates flight EK421 was affected by the extreme weather as the aircraft approached the Persian Gulf.

The images posted on social media shows a crack on the ceiling of the cabin.

“The crew and volunteers provided medical assistance to passengers during the flight via a satellite link, and upon landing at DXB, they were provided with additional support,” 3mirates spokesperson told West Australian.

One of the passenger who was on onboard took to X and wrote, “worst flight from Perth to Dubai.”

“Genuinely felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in. Glad to be home,” wrote @MattRPD.

Me and @lunars_magic had the worst flight back from Perth to Dubai with @emirates. Geniunelly felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in. Glad to be home. pic.twitter.com/g8zsi61cSk — MattRPD (@MattRPD) December 5, 2023

Another passenger named Abi on X wrote, “The @emirates flight from Perth to Dubai was awful. I hate flying, so I rarely get up unless I need to. The pilot announced turbulence and to sit down. Literally a second later, myself and others hit the ceiling. You can see my hair in the crack. The crew were so supportive.”

“I want to thank the cabin crew for doing the best that they could in the situation and the medics for attending. It was very scary for everyone, it even crossed my mind in the moment, if this was it, am I going to die. I hope others injured or traumatised, find quick recovery,” she added.

The @emirates flight from Perth to Dubai was awful. I hate flying, so I rarely get up unless I need to. The pilot announced turbulence and to sit down. Literally a second later, myself and others hit the ceiling. You can see my hair in the crack. The crew were so supportive. pic.twitter.com/pQt97ATsHI — 🌙 Abi ✨️ (@lunars_magic) December 6, 2023