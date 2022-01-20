UAE: AboFlah raises $11 million by living in a glass box

YouTuber AboFlah from UAE raised $11 million by living in a glass box in Dubai, to help refugees and others who were in need of help across the region.

He had vowed not to leave the glass box until he had reached his target of dollars 10 million and emerged from the box only after successfully raising 11 million dollars.

Hassan Suleiman aka AboFlah emerged from the glass box which was located at Burj Park near Burj Khalifa, on Tuesday night.

AboFlah had been living in the glass box, live-streaming the experience to the 24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, to raise money with an aim to help ten thousand refugees and needy people across the region.

The money was raised with the help of over 1,55,000 donors, to provide mattresses, food, blanket and clothing to refugee families in Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, and the vulnerable living in Egypt and Syria, reported The National.

AboFlah had similarly raised one million dollars in a span of 28 hours by appealing to his audience for help, during a youtube live stream on October 29, 2021, in cooperation with The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHRC).