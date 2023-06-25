UAE aims to create over 300 jobs in e-gaming industry

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) aims to create over 300 jobs in more than 20 companies in the fast-growing electronic-gaming industry.

This was announced by DCT Abu Dhabi deputy secretary Saood Al Hosani during the outlining of the 2023 tourism and cultural development roadmap on Thursday.

The aim of DCT Abu Dhabi is to create jobs, promote the development of cultural and creative industries by enabling business and leisure tourism, enrich life and promote Abu Dhabi’s global presence, Al Hosani told reporters, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

The decision to create jobs comes as the DCT aims to welcome 24 million visitors to the Emirate this year, a 17 percent increase from 2022.

New attractions launched by DCT, including SeaWorld Yas Island, Pixoul Gaming, Adrenark Adventure, and Snow Abu Dhabi are expected to boost tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi noted that the number of both leisure and conference visits has helped hotels reach more than 70 percent occupancy by 2022.

Overnight hotel guests increased by 24 percent which is 4.1 million in 2022, resulting in an 18 percent increase in revenue per available room. Over 600,000 MICE visitors attended 1,210 events.

DCT Abu Dhabi promotes Emirati heritage and cultural identity for a strong national identity.