UAE: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flight to Jaipur

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced the introduction of a new service to Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, starting from May 5.

As reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the airline announced that it would operate direct flights to Jaipur International Airport at competitive prices twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Starting 5th May, fly direct from Abu Dhabi to Jaipur in India. Book now at https://t.co/QYW1hysXzl pic.twitter.com/3KWsVFn5Zp — Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup) April 6, 2022

Flight 3L 175 will depart from Abu Dhabi every Monday and Thursday at 12:05 am and reach Jaipur at 4:55 am.

The new service represents the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Bookings have already opened for the new route. Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur by visiting Air Arabia’s website or by calling the call centre or via travel agencies.

On March 25, 2022, the airline announced that it will begin a new service to Turkey’s Istanbul, starting from April 29. Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, Istanbul.