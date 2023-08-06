UAE airfares drop by 30% this month

Abu Dhabi: In July, scores of United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents took summer breaks, travelling to various destinations, during peak summer season and school vacations.

Now, there is good news for those who are yet to finalize their travel plans. According to the travel agents, airfares and holiday packages are seeing a nearly 30 percent drop in August.

“We have noticed that airfares in August have been reduced by almost 30 percent,” Rahesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

UAE residents benefit from reduced travel costs, prolonging vacations and planning additional holidays.

Also Read Heba Saadieh becomes first Palestinian referee at World Cup

Residents choose an average budget of Dirhams 3,500-4,500 per person for five to six nights, with some extending their vacation to ten days. Holiday packages ranging from Dirhams 3,000-3,500 are seeing an increase in demand.

A family-oriented travel experience ranks high on these plans, with 80 percent of travelers focusing on creating family-oriented memories.

Many families, who visited the hometowns earlier this summer, are now eager to make another trip with their children before the school year begins.

Several destinations top the popularity charts, including Bangkok, Georgia, Baku, Salalah, Abha and Al-Ula.