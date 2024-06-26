UAE: Andhra electrician wins Rs 2 crore in National Bonds draw

A 46-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Gollapalli village in Andhra Pradesh won a staggering Dirham one million (Rs 2,27,54,614) in the latest National Bonds draw.

The winner, Nagendram Borugadda, who works as an electrician, has been living in the UAE since 2017 with a dream to provide a brighter future for his family.

Borugadda’s journey to crorepati status is a testament to the power of perseverance and smart saving habits.

Since 2019, he has been saving Dirham 100 (Rs 2,275.41) monthly through direct debit with National Bonds. Borugadda’s unexpected win was attributed to a simple yet consistent saving strategy.

His story inspires UAE residents to work hard, save, and use financial tools like National Bonds to achieve long-term goals.

“It’s truly overwhelming. I came to the UAE to build a better life for my family and provide a good education for my children. This win feels surreal, ” Borugadda told National Bonds organizers.

He added, “National Bonds has given me a chance to finally secure their future and fulfil my long-held aspirations for their education.”

Alongside Nagendram Borugadda, another Emirati winner, Abdulla Ali, clinched the Dirham one million grand prize in April 2024.

About National Bonds

National Bonds Corporation, established in 2006, is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by Dubai’s Investment Corporation, licensed and supervised by the securities and commodities quthority.

The company offers UAE nationals, residents, and non-residents a savings safety net and competitive investment programs, promoting disciplined savings habits in line with the UAE government’s vision.

National Bonds is offering an Dirham 35.5 million rewards program to its savers, offering monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from Dirham one million to luxury cars.