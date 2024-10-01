UAE announces USD 100 million relief package for Lebanon

In a gesture of solidarity, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the delivery of an urgent 100 million dollar relief package to the people of Lebanon.

The announcement comes amid Israel’s ongoing series of bombardments on Lebanon leading to significant loss of life and widespread displacement. In just the past week, over a hundred civilians including children lost their lives and approximately thousands have been affected and displaced since September 24.

Also Read Israel launches ground invasion in southern Lebanon

UAE provides potable water to medical points in Gaza

According to the WAM reports, UAE’s Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team has also reached occupied territories of Gaza and distributed potable water to medical points and areas where displaced people have gathered in Khan Younis.

The Operation’s volunteers also provided water tanks to medical points to ease the difficulties in accessing water amid the challenges faced by Gaza’s residents.

The UAE is addressing the water crisis in the Gaza Strip through various projects, including repairing water lines and networks in Khan Younis and northern Gaza, supplying water tanks, and distributing potable water to displaced people in camps, to alleviate their suffering amid the difficult circumstances faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.