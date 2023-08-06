UAE announces fines for expiry of residents, tourists visas

The fines are calculated for each day after the grace period.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 6th August 2023 7:50 pm IST
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Digital Government in partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), on August 5, announced fines for overstaying on expired residence or visit visas in the country.

Under the new regulations, 50 Dirhamns will be added each day after the visa has expired.

The Digital Government encouraged foreigners residing in the country and tourists to access information on their website and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) website.

The online platforms provide comprehensive details regarding visa service fees, including expenses related to the issuance, extension and cancellation of visas.

Entry permit and visa applications can be submitted via the authority’s website, its smart application, the Dubai Now application, and authorized printing centres.

Once the application is submitted and approved by these centres, an approval letter is issued to the applicant along with the original entry permit.

