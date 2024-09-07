UAE announces holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that Sunday, September 15, will be a public holiday for public sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The holiday was announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Saturday, September 7.

أصدرت الهيئة تعميماً إلى الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية بشأن عطلة المولد النبوي الشريف في الحكومة الاتحادية للعام 1446هــ. وبناءً على قرار مجلس الوزراء بشأن أجندة العطلات الرسمية المعتمدة للقطاعين الحكومي والخاص للعام 2024، تكون عطلة المولد النبوي الشريف يوم الأحد 15 سبتمبر pic.twitter.com/hztTTxN2xY — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 7, 2024

The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi or Milad.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.