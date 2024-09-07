UAE announces holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that Sunday, September 15, will be a public holiday for public sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
The holiday was announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Saturday, September 7.
The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi or Milad.
The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.