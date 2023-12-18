UAE announces new work permit for teachers to offer private tuition at home

The move aims to combat illegal private tuition.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th December 2023 6:57 pm IST
Photo: Michał Parzuchowski/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new ‘Private Teacher Work Permit’, allowing teachers to provide tuition to students outside of school hours.

The new permit was launched jointly by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Monday, December 19.

The beneficiaries include registered teachers, employees, unemployed individuals, school students aged 15-18, and university students.

“The introduction of a permit for individuals qualified to provide private lessons will help curb illegal and unregulated practices when recruiting private teachers, which risk affecting the learning process as a whole,” said Mohammad Al Mualla, undersecretary for Academic Affairs in the Ministry of Education.

Al Mualla emphasized the need for a change in practice that safeguards the rights of private teachers and ensures students receive supplemental education tailored to their learning styles and needs.

How to apply?

Teachers can apply for the Private Teacher Work Permit through the MoHRE’s smart application, website, or e-services system.

The permit, is granted for two years for free and allows qualified teachers to provide private lessons individually or in groups and earn extra income, provided they adhere to the ministry-approved code of conduct.

Private lesson teachers without a ministry permit face fines and penalties, but the ministry has not specified the fine amounts or details of the penalties.

Documents required

  • Valid passport or Emirates ID
  • Signed code of conduct declaration
  • Certificate of good conduct
  • No Objection Certificate from employer
  • No Objection Certificate from guardian of student
  • Certificate of experience or diploma
  • Photo with white background

