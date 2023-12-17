World’s biggest book sale ‘Big Bad Wolf’ coming to Sharjah

Abu Dhabi: The world’s biggest book sale, the Big Bad Wolf (BBW), is returning to Sharjah from Tuesday, December 19 to Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The sale will be held at Expo Centre from 10 am to 12 am and will be free to enter.

Visitors can expect to find two million books on sale and can avail discounts of up to 85 percent.

It will showcase books across various genres and languages, catering to children and adults, including biographies, non-fiction, history, mystery, and science fiction.

Big Bad Wolf, founded in 2009 by BookXcess founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, promotes global reading and English literacy, first held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has expanded globally, with editions held in various countries including Dubai, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan.