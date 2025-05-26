UAE announces Rs 11.58L fine for performing Haj without permit

Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (GAIAZ) has announced a strict penalty of Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,58,800) for United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizens and residents attempting to perform Haj without an official permit.

The move is part of the UAE’s efforts to ensure orderly and safe pilgrimage practices, while also aligning with Saudi Arabia’s regulations governing the annual pilgrimage.

In its statement on Monday, May 26, the Authority stressed that unauthorised travel will result in legal and financial consequences. Offenders will be held fully accountable for bypassing the official system.

Citizens were urged to follow approved procedures, with the Authority highlighting the importance of complying with laws to ensure a safe and legitimate pilgrimage.

This year, Haj is expected to start on Wednesday, June 4.

Haj is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is considered a religious duty that must be completed during the life of every healthy and economically capable Muslim.