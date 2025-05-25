Saudi Arabia calls for sighting of Dhul-Hijjah moon on May 27

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH-2025 on Dhul Qa’dah 29, corresponding to Tuesday evening, May 27.

In an announcement on Sunday, May 25, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

The Supreme Court also encouraged those with the capability to join official moon-sighting committees across the regions of the Kingdom. It emphasised the importance of the sighting in accordance with Islamic tradition.

If May 27 is the last day of Dhul Qa’dah, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on Wednesday, May 28, and Eid Al Adha on Friday, June 6.

Islamic month lasts for 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar, depending on the moon sighting. But, if it completes 30 days, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on Saturday, June 8.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah in which the Haj is performed, followed by Eid Al Adha.

This year, Haj is expected to start on Wednesday, June 4.

Haj is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is considered a religious duty that must be completed during the life of every healthy and economically capable Muslim.