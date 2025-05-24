King Salman to host 1,300 pilgrims from 100 countries for Haj 2025

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a directive to host 1,300 pilgrims from 100 countries to perform Haj in the year 1446 AH (2025), reported the Saudi Press Agency on Friday, May 23.

The pilgrims are hosted under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj, Umrah and Visitation and overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, who is the general supervisor of the program, said following the King’s directive, the ministry immediately mobilised all its resources and capabilities to deliver the highest quality services to the guests.

He said a comprehensive implementation plan has been prepared, encompassing faith-based, cultural, and educational programs, including organised visits to key Islamic and historical landmarks in Makkah and Madinah, as well as meetings with prominent scholars and imams of the Two Holy Mosques, all aimed at enriching the pilgrims’ spiritual and intellectual experience.

Since the inception of the program in 1417 AH, it has hosted approximately 65,000 pilgrims from 140 countries and provided them with logistical, religious, health, and cultural services, all from their nomination through to their return to their home countries after completing the Haj rituals.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency reported that a total of 8,90,883 pilgrims have arrived in the country for Haj 2025. The vast majority of pilgrims have arrived through air travel, with the number reaching 8,46,415. Land ports have facilitated the arrival of 41,646 pilgrims, and 2,822 pilgrims arrived through sea routes.