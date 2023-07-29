UAE announces temporary ban on rice exports

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ministry of economy has banned rice export and re-export for four months, including rice of Indian origin, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The temporary ban, which is effective from Friday, July 28. It could be extended automatically unless a decision to cancel it is announced.

The ban would cover rice of all varieties including brown rice, fully or partially milled rice and broken rice.

كما تنوه وزارة الاقتصاد بأن الشركات الراغبة في تصدير أو إعادة تصدير أنواع ومنتجات الأرز التي ليس منشأها جمهورية الهند، يجب أن تتقدم بطلب إلى وزارة الاقتصاد من أجل الحصول على إذن تصدير خارج الدولة

كما تنوه وزارة الاقتصاد بأن الشركات الراغبة في تصدير أو إعادة تصدير أنواع ومنتجات الأرز التي ليس منشأها جمهورية الهند، يجب أن تتقدم بطلب إلى وزارة الاقتصاد من أجل الحصول على إذن تصدير خارج الدولة

Companies wishing to export or re-export rice must submit a request to the ministry of economy to obtain an export permit outside the country.

The permission to export rice will be valid for 30 days from the date it is issued and must be submitted to the customs authorities to complete the formalities.

Requests must submitted electronically through e.economy@antidumping, or applicants may go directly to the headquarters of the ministry of economy for the submission.

The ban comes in the wake of the Indian government’s decision on Thursday, July 20, to stop exporting non-basmati and broken white rice, in light of the price increase and after monsoon rains caused great damage to the crop.