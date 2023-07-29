UAE announces temporary ban on rice exports

The ban comes in the wake of the Indian government's decision on Thursday, July 20, to stop exporting non-basmati and broken white rice.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th July 2023 3:07 pm IST
UAE announces temporary ban of rice exports, re-exports including India
Representative image

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ministry of economy has banned rice export and re-export for four months, including rice of Indian origin, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

BookMyMBBS

The temporary ban, which is effective from Friday, July 28. It could be extended automatically unless a decision to cancel it is announced.

Also Read
Govt bans export of non-Basmati white rice to ensure domestic availability

The ban would cover rice of all varieties including brown rice, fully or partially milled rice and broken rice.

MS Education Academy

Companies wishing to export or re-export rice must submit a request to the ministry of economy to obtain an export permit outside the country.

The permission to export rice will be valid for 30 days from the date it is issued and must be submitted to the customs authorities to complete the formalities.

Requests must submitted electronically through e.economy@antidumping, or applicants may go directly to the headquarters of the ministry of economy for the submission.

The ban comes in the wake of the Indian government’s decision on Thursday, July 20, to stop exporting non-basmati and broken white rice, in light of the price increase and after monsoon rains caused great damage to the crop.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th July 2023 3:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button