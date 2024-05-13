UAE announces visa support for Indians seeking to get married in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) recently announced an initiative to extend visa support to Indian nationals hosting destination weddings in Abu Dhabi.

This announcement was made during the Arabian Travel Market 2024, held from Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The new visa initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030.

The destination wedding segment is among the newest verticals to join ADCEB as part of an overarching objective to attract domestic and international visitors and increase the sector’s contribution to the GDP to Dirham 90 billion as per the 2030 strategy.

India is recognized as one of the largest markets for destination weddings worldwide, making it a key target market for Abu Dhabi.

By extending visa support to Indian weddings, in the form of absorbing costs, ADCEB’s Destination Wedding segment aims to position the city as a world-leading destination for weddings and celebrations of all kind.

It provides an avenue to amplify the Emirate’s unique cultural and entertainment offerings, cultural attractions and natural landscapes for international audiences.