UAE, Azerbaijan introduce visa-free travel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan have agreed to a mutual visa exemption, allowing their citizens to travel freely between the two countries.

The agreement which came into effect on July 8 allows for a stay of upto 90 days.

The UAE embassy in Baku announced the new agreement on Twitter as evidence of “wise leadership” and “respectable relations” between the two countries.

Taking into account the efforts of the wise leadership and the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Azerbaijan from July 8 2023 citizens of both countries are exempted from the visa regime and they can stay in the territory of the other for up to 90 days pic.twitter.com/veDT9The1N — UAE Embassy in Baku (@UAEEmbassyAZ) July 8, 2023

The move comes as part of the two nations’ ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral ties and promote tourism and business travel.

Airlines including flydubai, Wizz Air and Air Arabia fly to Azerbaijan from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.