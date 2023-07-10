UAE, Azerbaijan introduce visa-free travel

The agreement, which came into effect on July 8, allows for a stay of up to 90 days.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2023 8:59 pm IST
UAE, Azerbaijan introduce visa-free travel
Flag of UAE, Azerbaijan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan have agreed to a mutual visa exemption, allowing their citizens to travel freely between the two countries.

The agreement which came into effect on July 8 allows for a stay of upto 90 days.

Also Read
Jobs in Saudi: Riyadh Air is hiring; check details here

The UAE embassy in Baku announced the new agreement on Twitter as evidence of “wise leadership” and “respectable relations” between the two countries.

MS Education Academy

The move comes as part of the two nations’ ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral ties and promote tourism and business travel.

Airlines including flydubai, Wizz Air and Air Arabia fly to Azerbaijan from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2023 8:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button