UAE, Azerbaijan introduce visa-free travel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan have agreed to a mutual visa exemption, allowing their citizens to travel freely between the two countries.
The agreement which came into effect on July 8 allows for a stay of upto 90 days.
The UAE embassy in Baku announced the new agreement on Twitter as evidence of “wise leadership” and “respectable relations” between the two countries.
The move comes as part of the two nations’ ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral ties and promote tourism and business travel.
Airlines including flydubai, Wizz Air and Air Arabia fly to Azerbaijan from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.