UAE becomes first Arab country to set social media age at 15

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, June 18, become the first Arab country to introduce a minimum age requirement for social media use after the Cabinet approved a new resolution regulating children’s access to digital platforms.

The UAE Government Media Office announced the decision in a statement shared on X, outlining a series of measures aimed at strengthening online safety for children and teenagers.

Also Read Indian expat dies after collapsing during cricket match in Dubai

Under the new rules, children under the age of 15 will be prohibited from creating or using personal accounts on social media platforms and will not be permitted to access their full features.

The resolution forms part of broader efforts to strengthen online safety for young users and establish a clearer regulatory framework for digital engagement.

Teenagers aged 15 and 16 will be allowed regulated access to social media platforms, subject to age-appropriate content classification, restricted interactions, controlled usage periods and parental supervision measures.

#مجلس_الوزراء يصدر قراراً بشأن تنظيم وصول الأطفال إلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وتحديد الحد الأدنى لعمر استخدامها بــــ(15) عاماً pic.twitter.com/jcFkI9Ds0l — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) June 18, 2026

The Cabinet said social media companies will have a transitional period of up to 12 months to gradually implement the new standards in coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring technical and regulatory readiness.

As part of the requirements, platforms must introduce accurate and reliable age-verification mechanisms to prevent underage users from accessing services in violation of the regulations.

The resolution also states that parental consent will not serve as an exemption from the restrictions or prohibitions set out under the new framework.

Social media companies will be required to monitor non-compliant accounts and take immediate action to enforce compliance. The rules further prohibit the use or processing of children’s personal data for commercial purposes based on tracking their digital activities.

Parents and caregivers will be responsible for actively supervising their children’s permitted online activity and promoting awareness of safe and responsible internet use.

According to the statement, the resolution provides families with a clear framework and practical tools to guide children towards more responsible and mindful digital engagement while enhancing protections for minors in the online environment.

The move comes as governments around the world explore stricter measures to address concerns over children’s exposure to harmful content, excessive screen time, privacy risks and other challenges associated with social media use.