UAE: Can I renew my resident visa if my passport expires in 6 months?

What should one do in order to renew a United Arab Emirates (UAE) resident visa, when the passport is expiring in six months?

As per laws in the UAE, a residency visa can only be renewed if the passport is valid for a minimum of six months. If the validity of the Passport is less than the stipulated number of months, it is necessary for the applicant to get his or her passport renewed before opting to review the residency visa.

For further enquiry, the applicant may contact the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (the ‘GDRFA’) – Dubai, if you are a resident of Dubai or the GDRFA – Ras Al Khaimah if you are a resident of Ras Al Khaimah or Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security if you are based in any one of the emirates among Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Fujairah, reported Khaleej Times.