UAE: Chef, govt employee, IT professional win Rs 22L each in Mahzooz draw

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) national, an Egyptian, and a Filipino expat won a guaranteed raffle prize of 100,000 dirham (Rs 22,63,086) each in the recent Mahzooz prize restructure.

The winners — Mohamed, Jeremy, and Tarek — matched five out of the six winning numbers in the new Mahzooz Triple 100 raffle draw.

The first winner— Emirati national

37-year-old Mohamed, who is an Emirati national from Dubai, works as a government employee.

Mohamed was thrilled to learn that he had won. He plans to share his winnings with his family and is considering buying a new car.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/malala-yousafzai-gigi-hadid-break-their-silence-on-israel-palestine-conflict-2718541/

Second winner— Egypt national living in Dubai

63-year-old Tarek, who hails from Cairo, Egypt, and lives in Dubai, works as a banquet chef. He has been living in Dubai for the past 34 years.

He was overwhelmed with disbelief and joy to learn that he had won and found it difficult to sleep the rest of the night.

He plans to use parts of the funds to help a few people he knows are in need and save the rest in his bank account.

Third winner— Philippines national living in Dubai

37-year-old Jeremy, who is a Philippines national and living in Dubai, works as a private building material company.

He was overjoyed when he saw that he won. Jeremy plans to use it to settle his financial responsibilities and save for his son’s education.

Congratulations to the winner! 🌟

Now tell us what you would do if you became the next Mahzooz millionaire and win AED 105 in Mahzooz credit⁣



T&Cs :⁣

To win, follow the instructions below:⁣

o Follow our page⁣

o Comment and tag 3 friends⁣

o Like the post⁣

o Use #Mahzoozers pic.twitter.com/07drkYI1v8 — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) October 11, 2023

About Mahzooz

Mahzooz, a popular UAE draw, offers millions of weekly prizes, aiming to fulfill dreams and contribute to the community.

How to participate in the Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 792) with which they receive a ticket.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

Matching 5 out of 5 numbers secures the top prize of 20,000,000 dirhams (Rs 45,28,19,856)

Matching 4 out of 5 numbers can win you 150,000 dirham (Rs 33,96,148)

Matching 3 out of 5 numbers will win you Dirhams 150,000 dirham (Rs 33,96,148)

Matching 2 out of 5 numbers will win you 35 dirhams (Rs 792)

Matching 1 out of 5 numbers can win you 5 dirhams (Rs 113)

Three lucky participants of the draw can win a guaranteed 100,000 dirham (Rs 22,64,099) every week.