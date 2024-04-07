UAE: Christiano Ronaldo reaches Abu Dhabi for Saudi Super Cup

Footballer Christiano Ronaldo, along with his Al Nassr teammates, has arrived in Abu Dhabi for the Saudi Super Cup, to be held from April 8 to 11.

Marking its first time to be held outside of Saudi Arabia, the three-match tournament will be played in two stadiums – Al Nahyan Stadium and Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium.

The tournament will kick off on April 8, where Al Ittihad Club will play against Al Wehda FC at Al Nayhan Stadium, followed by Al Hilal SFC playing against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium at 11:30 p.m. The finals will be played between the winners of these two games on April 11.

Apart from the Portuguese striker, the tournament will also feature football legend Karim Benzema and regional talent, including Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah, all competing for the desired cup.

Reports suggest that the Saudi Super Cup is the latest sports and entertainment added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘Back-to-Back’ calendar. In addition, the tournament also coincides with the Eid-Al-Fitr public holiday, allowing football lovers from the GCC, Middle East, and beyond to enjoy some of the region’s top football talent play in the emirate.

Launched in 2013, the tournament was organised by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as an annual showcase of the best of Saudi club football.

Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, said, “As the host city for the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, we look forward to welcoming football fans across the region to Abu Dhabi.”

“The tournament is the latest in a long line of sporting events hosted in the emirate, attracting visitors from across the world and securing our place as a global destination for sport.”

“DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to investing in the development of sports across communities to promote the practice of sport and sporting programs, inspiring a new generation of sporting heroes,” he added.

Chairman of Saudi Media Company Mohamed Al Khereji said, “Our organization strives to provide the best partnerships, advertising products, and sponsorship rights geared towards supporting the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s goal of reaching a wide audience.”

“This comes amid significant growth and development in the sports sector, which has created an abundance of opportunities, benefiting all the stakeholders involved.”