UAE: Comedian Vir Das to perform at Dubai comedy festival
Vir Das to perform in Dubai (Photo: Twitter)

Indian comedian Vir Das is set to perform at the Dubai Comedy Festival, commencing Friday. The 11-day laughter exhibition will have a host of comedians performing gags across various popular venues in the city.

In a virtual interview with the Khaleej Times, he said “I promise that I always want to send you home having learned new things, and sharing a bit of my soul with you. I will make you uncomfortable, and I will make you happy. There will be silly moments, and if you are from India, I know you are not home, but I will be the guy who takes you home,” he added.

Expressing pleasure over the opportunity to perform in Dubai, the comedian said, “I believe it’s a great audience. It’s cosmopolitan and diverse. They’re from various parts of the world. They are exposed to other cultures and life stories, and are willing to go on a journey with you to new places.”

“I’m always happy to come back to Dubai. In places like Dubai, people from everywhere come to the show,” he added.

