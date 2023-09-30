UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Pakistan

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th September 2023 9:48 am IST
UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Pakistan
At Mastung, the explosion occurred near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road. (Photo: Reuters)

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that took place in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Pakistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

