UAE develops world’s first ChatGPT tool for farmers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the development of the world’s first “ChatGPT” tool, dedicated to the agricultural community.

The announcement was made by Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office in the UAE Presidential Court, at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The tool, referred to as “CHAG,” will be made fully accessible to users.

It draws on over 50 years of research data and is the fruit of the UAE’s accelerated efforts in the AI ​​revolution, highlighting its ability and knowledge in developing advanced language models, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

#الإمارات تعلـن خلال #COP29 العمل على تطوير أول أداة ChatGPT في العالـم مخصصة للمـجتمع الزراعي لإحداث تحول جذري في حياة المـزارعين في جميع أنحاء العالم #فيديو_وام https://t.co/nGQJ27R8QW pic.twitter.com/ESZHJymAR1 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) November 16, 2024

The tool is expected to significantly improve the lives of farmers worldwide, particularly those working in challenging climatic conditions.

“Instead of providing a general forecast, we are translating all this into something actionable for farmers with the power of AI,” said Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation.