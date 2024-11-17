UAE develops world’s first ChatGPT tool for farmers

The tool, referred to as "CHAG," will be made fully accessible to users.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th November 2024 6:31 pm IST
UAE develops world's first ChatGPT tool for farmers
Photo: @Dan Meyers/Unsplash

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the development of the world’s first “ChatGPT” tool, dedicated to the agricultural community.

The announcement was made by Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office in the UAE Presidential Court, at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Also Read
Dubai Police arrest wanted man by Interpol for match-fixing

The tool, referred to as “CHAG,” will be made fully accessible to users.

It draws on over 50 years of research data and is the fruit of the UAE’s accelerated efforts in the AI ​​revolution, highlighting its ability and knowledge in developing advanced language models, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The tool is expected to significantly improve the lives of farmers worldwide, particularly those working in challenging climatic conditions. 

“Instead of providing a general forecast, we are translating all this into something actionable for farmers with the power of AI,” said Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th November 2024 6:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button