Dubai Police arrest wanted man by Interpol for match-fixing

Dubai Police have arrested a Brazilian national wanted by Interpol for allegations of football match-fixing and fraud in his home country.

William Pereira Rugato, a 34-year-old, reportedly facilitated illegal financial gains through wagers placed on global sports betting platforms.

He was arrested upon his arrival in the United Arab Emirates from a European country for a visit.

“Colonel Tariq Sultan Hilal Al Suwaidi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, indicated that the arrest of the internationally wanted suspect reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to fostering collaboration and co-ordination with law enforcement agencies worldwide to combat transnational organised crime in all its forms,” Dubai Police said.

The police has made several arrests using Interpol Red Notices, including the recent detention of Irish fugitive Sean McGovern in October this year.