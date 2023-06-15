UAE: Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Haj pilgrims

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Airports Company is preparing to ensure that pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage have a smooth start to their journey at Dubai International (DXB), the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier SAUDIA will operate the first Haj flight from Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 on June 22.

The key steps taken by Dubai Airports to improve efficiency and maintain service levels during this period include dedicated check-in, passport and security counters.

Special gates for pilgrimage trips have also been arranged for Haj flights.

The head of the Haj Committee at Dubai Airport, Mohammed Al Marzouqi, urges pilgrims to arrive four hours before the scheduled departure time to complete all procedures.

Travellers are also advised to check the validity of travel documents including passport, Emirates ID and Haj permit.

“It will get quite busy in the coming weeks as the Haj season coincides with the summer travel peak, but the teams at DXB have completed the necessary planning and preparation to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests. We are ready to give the Hajj pilgrims a special welcome this year,” Al Marzouqi said.