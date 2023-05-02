UAE Eid Al Adha 2023: Expected 6-day weekend revealed

Like the Eid Al-Fitr, confirmed dates for Eid Al Adha will only be announced according to the relevant moon sightings.

Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents can look forward to an expected break in June 2023, with up to six days off for Eid Al Adha.

The official announcements are still pending and expected dates for the holiday have been revealed to allow residents to plan ahead.

Eid Al Adha 2023 expected dates

  • Wednesday, June 28
  • Thursday, June 29
  • Friday, June 30

Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27. And with the Eid holiday coinciding with a weekend in the UAE, residents can expect up to six days of leave.

In January 2023, the astronomer Ibrahim Al-Jarwan revealed, in a video clip, that the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah is expected to start on Monday, June 19, based on calculations.

Arafat Day will be the third and fourth major public holiday of the year, after New Year’s Day and Eid Al-Fitr.

