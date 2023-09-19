UAE: Emirates Draw 2nd anniversary raffle holds ‘double’ the fun

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading operator, Emirates Draw is preparing for its second anniversary.

In honour of the lucky draw, participants can double their raffle winnings in the EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 games until October 1 at 8:30 PM UAE time.

Therefore, there will be two winners rather than six victors, EASY6 will have 12. There will be six winners in FAST5, up from three, and there will be 30 winners in MEGA7, double the regular 15. Winners of the raffle will be revealed on September 29, 30, and October 1.

With over 400,000 participants in the last year, Emirates Draw has solidified its position as the region’s top raffle option.

Also Read Hyderabadi driver wins Rs 22 lakh in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

About Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw gives participants the opportunity to play three games every week to win its grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,26,31,21,000) with the MEGA7 draw, which is the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

EASY6, a simple weekly draw, offers a grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (33,95,43,753).

Emirates Draw launched its FAST5 game recently which offers participants the fastest route to winning with a single Dirhams 25 (Rs 565) ticket.

Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,97,706), Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,31,804) and Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,65,902) each in the raffle draw.

The organization has given out cash awards totalling a stunning 123 Dirham million to more than 650,000 winners over the course of its two-year history, demonstrating a devotion that goes beyond just games.