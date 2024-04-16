UAE pilot selected for NASA’s simulated mars journey

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) made history again, as an Emirati pilot was named the first UAE crew member for NASA’s simulated Mars journey for 45 days on Monday, April 15.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the selection of Shareef Al Romaithi as the Emirati crew member for the second analog study under the UAE Analog Programme, as part of NASA’s Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) Campaign 7 Mission 2

The announcement was made by the Director General of MBRSC, Salem Humaid AlMarri who expressed his pride in the selection of Shareef Al Romaithi for this important mission.

أعلن مركز محمد بن راشد للفضاء عن اختيار شريف الرميثي ليكون العضو الإماراتي المشارك في ثاني دراسة ضمن برنامج #الإمارات لمحاكاة الفضاء، وذلك ضمن أبحاث محاكاة مهمات الاستكشاف البشرية "هيرا". تبدأ المرحلة الثانية من الدراسة، التي تشمل أربع مراحل، في 10 مايو المقبل، حيث سيعمل ويعيش… pic.twitter.com/zb3zVKkUNG — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 15, 2024

Who is Shareef Al Romaithi?

Shareef Al Romaithi is an Emirati pilot who has made significant contributions to the field of aviation. He is a senior aviation subject matter expert with expertise in consulting, research and development, and university teaching.

In addition, he holds a PhD in aviation, making him the world’s youngest holder of this degree. Al Romaithi is also a pilot at Etihad Airways and has been featured in a story about the airline’s fully vaccinated crew.

Brief about the Analog Programme

The UAE Analog Programme is an initiative by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to support scientific research and advance space science

Analog missions are simulated space missions conducted on Earth that simulate the living conditions of astronauts on a real space mission, providing researchers with a controlled environment to study the physical and psychological effects of long-duration space travel on humans.

The UAE Analog Programme seeks to advance human physiology and behavior research, test novel technologies and approaches for space exploration, and create plans for boosting crew productivity and safety.