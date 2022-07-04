UAE: Expats can now apply for driving licence from home; know how

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th July 2022 8:55 pm IST
Obtaining a driving licence in the United Arab Emirates has become easier than ever before as a large number of services in Dubai have gone online.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), on Monday, revealed the updated procedures to obtain a driver’s licence online. The initiative called Click and drive allows residents to initiate the process of obtaining a driving permit from the comfort of their homes.

How to apply for a licence?

  1. The first question you need to answer on the website is whether you hold a driver’s permit from any country.
  2. Assuming your answer is no, the next step is to select the licence category you want:

Light vehicle automatic/manual: Basic package begins at Dh 3,865
Motorcycle: Basic package begins at Dh 3,675

  1. These are the steps to apply:
  • Eye test
  • Theory lectures: 8 hours
  • Knowledge test
  • Practical training: 20 hours
  • Yard test
  • Road test
  • Driving licence issuance
  1. Click on ‘Apply Now’, where you enter all relevant visa and Emirates ID information.

