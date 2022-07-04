UAE: Expats can now apply for driving licence from home; know how

Obtaining a driving licence in the United Arab Emirates has become easier than ever before as a large number of services in Dubai have gone online.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), on Monday, revealed the updated procedures to obtain a driver’s licence online. The initiative called Click and drive allows residents to initiate the process of obtaining a driving permit from the comfort of their homes.
How to apply for a licence?
- The first question you need to answer on the website is whether you hold a driver’s permit from any country.
- Assuming your answer is no, the next step is to select the licence category you want:
Light vehicle automatic/manual: Basic package begins at Dh 3,865
Motorcycle: Basic package begins at Dh 3,675
- These are the steps to apply:
- Eye test
- Theory lectures: 8 hours
- Knowledge test
- Practical training: 20 hours
- Yard test
- Road test
- Driving licence issuance
- Click on ‘Apply Now’, where you enter all relevant visa and Emirates ID information.