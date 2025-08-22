UAE extradites two fugitives to France, Belgium

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extradited two international fugitives to France and Belgium following their arrest in Dubai, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Friday, August 22.

The suspects were detained by Dubai Police based on red notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

Also Read UAE: Minor earthquake recorded in Fujairah

According to the ministry, one of the men was among the most wanted individuals sought by French authorities on charges of drug trafficking within a network operating across several European countries. He was alleged to have served as a key assistant to the organisation’s leader.

The second fugitive was wanted by Belgian authorities on drug trafficking charges and for his involvement with a criminal gang operating inside Belgium.

الإمارات تواصل جهودها في مكافحة الجريمة المنظمة بتسليم مطلوبين دوليين إلى فرنسا وبلجيكا

التفاصيل:https://t.co/OsCd7YsxpO pic.twitter.com/UQpwhqGEDv — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) August 22, 2025

The ministry stressed that the extraditions reflect the UAE’s commitment to combating transnational organised crime and underscore its dedication to strengthening international cooperation. Officials added that such measures contribute to regional and global security and stability.

In July, Dubai Police arrested and extradited three alleged Belgian crime gang leaders facing human and drug trafficking charges in their home country.