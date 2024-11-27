UAE: First regulated lottery launches, Rs 229 crore up for grabs

In a landmark move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, November 27, launched its first and only regulated lottery operation, The Game LLC, offering a grand prize of Dirham 100 million (Rs 2,29,83,80,000) in its “Lucky Day” draw.

The Game LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based operator, was licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July of this year.

The draw is open to UAE residents aged 18 and above, featuring a diverse range of games catering to a broad audience.

Tickets are now available for purchase on the website, and the inaugural live draw will take place at 8:30 pm on December 14. The draws will be held every two weeks.

The draw offers participants the chance to win life-changing amounts and a new form of entertainment that adheres to GCGRA’s strict regulatory frameworks.

The initial draw will offer a grand prize of Dirham 100,000,000 (Lucky Day) and seven ‘Lucky Chance’ IDs each ensuring Dirham 100,000.

In addition, participants can purchase scratch cards at Dirham 5 (Rs 114) with prizes ranging from Dirham 50,000 to Dirham 1,000,000.

How it works

Tickets are priced at Dirham 50 (Rs 1,149) and participants are asked to select one number from 1 to 12, marked as the month, from a list of six numbers from 1 to 31.

Match all six days and month numbers for the top prize, and match six days but not the month for a share of the second prize.

The third prize is awarded to those who match five days and the month. The fourth prize is awarded for either five days and no month or four days and the month.

Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC, emphasized, “Our goal is to deliver thrilling experiences while encouraging responsible play. After undergoing GCGRA’s thorough evaluation, we remain dedicated to maintaining global standards, ensuring fairness and transparency in every aspect, from the drawing process to winner selection.”

The digital platform provides a user-friendly interface for easy ticket purchase, results check, and winning tracking, ensuring a secure and responsible gaming experience.