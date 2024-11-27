‘Will change our lives’: Indian engineer wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2024 11:02 pm IST
'Will change our lives': Indian engineer wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw
Photo: Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: A 34-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won an astounding one million dollars (Rs 8,44,19,032) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw.

On Wednesday, November 27, DDF conducted the Millennium Millionaire draw and Finest Surprise draw at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

The winner, Alen TJ, became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 481 with ticket number 0487, which he purchased on Friday, November 8, at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

TJ, who works as a chief engineer for Jebel Ali Resort & Hotel, has been living in Dubai from the past 11 years. He has been regularly purchasing Dubai Duty Free tickets for three years.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. You have given many people like me a wonderful opportunity to change our lives for the better,” TJ told DDF organizers.

Watch the video here

Other Indian winners of the latest DDF draw

A 40-year-old Indian expat, Pradhul Divakar, an IT application manager for an oil and gas company in Sharjah, won a BMW R 1250 R motorbike in the Dubai DDF promotion.

Indian expat Aji Balakrishnan, a security officer at Dubai Airport, won an Indian Scout Bobber motorbike in the Dubai Duty Free promotion.

