UAE floods: Indian embassy advises rescheduling of non-essential travel

The United Arab Emirates is trying to recover from the record-setting rains this week which has caused massive flooding in Dubai and surrounding areas.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th April 2024 1:37 pm IST
Watch: Dubai Airport runway submerged as heavy rains lash UAE
Photo: Screengrab/X

Abu Dhabi: The Indian embassy in the UAE on Friday advised the inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise after the city witnessed unprecedented rains this week.

The United Arab Emirates is trying to recover from the record-setting rains this week which has caused massive flooding in Dubai and surrounding areas.

The embassy in the advisory said while the UAE authorities were working round the clock to ensure normalisation of operations, the airport authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport “only after” final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of flights.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UAE announces end of weather fluctuations

Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights, the advisory said.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, hoped to be back on a normal schedule within 24 hours.

“Inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise,” the statement said.

“To assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers which have been functional since April 17,” the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th April 2024 1:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button