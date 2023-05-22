UAE foreign ministry changes its official name

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) will now be officially known as Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Published: 22nd May 2023
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign ministry on Monday announced a name change.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) will now be officially known as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Taking to Twitter, MoFA wrote, “Official name of “Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation” changed to “Ministry of Foreign Affairs”

After that, the minister handling the portfolio – Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan – will be called Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is a key ministry in the UAE that serves as a link between the country’s leadership and its people, and the rest of the world.

He calls for the importance of achieving world peace and amicably resolving international disputes through dialogue and legal arbitration.

