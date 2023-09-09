UAE: Gold prices drop Dh 3 per gram, likely to fall further

In UAE, 24-carat gold price opened at Dirhams 232.5 per gram on Saturday as compared to Monday, September 4, when the market opened at Dirhams 235.5 per gram.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 6:53 pm IST
UAE: Gold prices drop Dh3 per gram, likely to fall further
Photo: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday morning, September 9, dropped Dirhams three per gram this week and are expected to witness a further decline in the coming weeks.

Peoples Career

In UAE, 24-carat gold price opened at Dirhams 232.5 per gram on Saturday as compared to Monday, September 4, when the market opened at 235.5 dirhams per gram.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia executed 100 people since Jan 2023

While 22, 21, and 18 carats were priced at Dirhams 215.25, Dirhams 208.25, and Dirhams 178.5 per gram, respectively, at 9 am UAE time.

MS Education Academy

“Gold prices remained under pressure and could continue to see a decline as traders take US economic data into account, as well as the changing expectations around US monetary policy,” Chief executive officer at DHF Capital, Bas Kooijman, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 6:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button