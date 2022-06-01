UAE grants golden visa to Indian student for inventing life-saving device

Abu Dhabi: A 16-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian student is the latest recipient to be honoured with the golden visa for inventing a life-saving device.

Sabeel Basheer, a Grade 10 pupil of the New Indian Model School, Dubai, has invented a device called Sabeels Smart Vigilant System that can alert authorities in case a child is left behind on a school bus. The device can alert within 30 seconds of the driver turning off the bus’s engines and closing its doors.

Sabeel has been recently awarded a UAE golden visa for his invention and efforts in using technology to improve students’ safety.

“I’m thrilled after receiving the golden visa. It is a tremendous honour for my family and me,” Sabeel told Khaleej Times.

Sabeel invented the device after losing his friend, Mohammed Farhan Faisal, in a tragic incident in June 2019. He also got an opportunity to present his invention at the Dubai Expo 2020’s Opportunity Pavilion.

The vigilance system is now undergoing mass manufacturing in India, China, and Taiwan. Sabeel’s father Moideen hoped that the authorities install the device on all school buses across the UAE.

About UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.