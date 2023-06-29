UAE grants golden visas to top-performing students

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has announced that top-performing Emirati students have been rewarded with a golden visa, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 10-year renewable permits were awarded to the best-performing students in public schools and universities this year.

It is in recognition and appreciation of the students’ efforts, determination, and insistence on excelling in the pursuit of knowledge.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, congratulated the graduates on their achievements.

The UAE golden visa will also be offered to local and international university students, provided that the students have achieved an honors degree, with a cumulative average of at least 3.5 or 3.75.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, spoke to the UAE’s top performer in public school exams on the phone.

Taking to Twitter, he praised Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah for securing first rank in the country.

“We congratulate all the graduates and all the mothers and fathers,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed adds, “We congratulate the homeland for this batch of sons and daughters and pray to God to grant them success and protect them.”

“I also thank the teachers and all those in charge of the education sector for their dedication during the school year, and we are optimistic about a better and more beautiful academic year ahead, God willing,” he added.