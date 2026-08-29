UAE grants Musk’s Starlink 10-year satellite internet licence

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has granted Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Communications LLC a 10-year General Space Services License to provide broadband satellite internet services in the country.

The licence authorises Starlink to establish, operate and manage a public satellite communications network in the UAE, adding a space-based layer to the country’s digital infrastructure alongside terrestrial fibre-optic and 5G networks.

According to TDRA on Friday, August 28, the move will diversify internet access options and strengthen the resilience, readiness and continuity of the national network. The services are expected to support key sectors, including maritime and aviation transport, energy, logistics and emergency response.

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The licence will cover not only individual consumers but also businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity services for the maritime and aviation sectors, in line with the UAE’s regulatory and technical frameworks.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, said the licence represented “a significant addition” to the UAE’s telecommunications sector and reflected the country’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and supporting innovation and investment.

“The introduction of advanced satellite internet services will expand connectivity options, enhance network resilience and business continuity, and support the UAE’s ambition to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for telecommunications and the digital economy,” he said.

TDRA said the services covered by the licence will be subject to requirements concerning security, information infrastructure protection, service quality, reliability, continuity, consumer rights and data privacy, as well as spectrum-use regulations and technical coordination with relevant authorities.

The authority said the licence is also expected to support the UAE’s digital transformation and strengthen connectivity in vital sectors and areas requiring additional internet access options, while improving the country’s readiness to respond to emergencies and crises.