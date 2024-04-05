UAE halts coordination of humanitarian aid with Israel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly halted the coordination of humanitarian aid with Israel against the backdrop of the killing of seven aid group workers in Gaza Strip.

The UAE foreign minister has expressed ‘outrage’ towards Israeli ambassador Amir Hayek regarding an incident, according to Israeli news outlet “i24NEWS”.

This comes days after the UAE halted humanitarian aid efforts from Cyprus to Gaza due to safety concerns from Israel and a full investigation into the deaths of aid workers in Gaza, a UAE official told Reuters on Tuesday, April 2.

On Tuesday morning, seven of World Central Kitchen workers were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a convoy of trucks delivering food in Deir al-Balah.

The international community is outraged by the killing of seven aid workers, with Spain deeming Israel’s justification insufficient and unacceptable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the killing of workers was “unintentional”.

Israel launched a war on Gaza following a Hamas-led incursion on October 7, 2023, killing over 33,000 Palestinians and putting the region on the brink of famine.