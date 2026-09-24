UAE halts Iranian airline flights amid fresh US sanctions

The move comes amid expanding US pressure on Iran’s aviation sector.

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Passenger airplane approaching for landing with extended landing gear and open flaps.
A passenger aircraft in flight. Photo: John McArthur/Unsplash

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has halted flights operated by Iranian airlines on Thursday, September 24, amid mounting pressure on Tehran’s aviation sector.

Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that all flights operated by Iranian carriers to the UAE had been cancelled from midnight.

An Iran Airtour flight from Tehran to Dubai was cancelled shortly before its scheduled departure on Thursday morning, despite tickets having already been issued, a passenger told AFP.

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The development came as US pressure on Iran’s international aviation network intensified.

Iran warns countries over flight restrictions

Iran warned neighbouring countries on Wednesday, September 23, against cooperating with US measures targeting its airlines.

Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said countries that restricted Iranian flights could face reciprocal action.

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“If a country cooperates with or embarks on adventures with the United States, its airports will no longer be able to operate flights” to Iran, he said in an interview with Iranian state television.

The warning followed disruptions to several international routes. By Wednesday, Iranian carriers had cancelled or suspended services to destinations including Baghdad, Muscat, Qatar, Georgia and Azerbaijan. Some routes, including services to China, continued to operate.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that more than 80 to 90 per cent of external flights from Iran had been shut down. He also said Washington would continue targeting companies and financial institutions supporting Iranian airlines.

Bessent warns of secondary sanctions

On Monday, September 21, Bessent warned that companies providing services to Iranian airlines could face secondary sanctions.

Speaking to CNBC, he said airports could be excluded from the US dollar system if they provided Iranian carriers with fuel, landing services or ticketing facilities.

The warning formed part of Washington’s broader campaign against Iran’s aviation sector. Earlier in September, the US Treasury sanctioned individuals and entities accused of supporting the industry, alleging that Iranian airlines had been used to transport weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.

The latest measures build on existing US sanctions against Iranian carriers, including Mahan Air. In July, Washington sanctioned entities and individuals in China, India, Russia and Iran over what it described as commercial and logistical support for the airline.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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