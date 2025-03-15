UAE hands life terms, Rs 2 crore fines to ‘Bahloul Gang’ members

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has convicted members of the organised crime group known as the ‘Bahloul Gang’ and sentenced them to various prison terms.

On Friday, March 14, Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals – State Security Chamber — sentenced 18 defendants to life in prison, 46 defendants to 15 years in prison, and 16 others to five years in prison along with a fine of one million Dirham (Rs 2,36,74,580).

Furthermore, the court ordered the confiscation of funds, properties, vehicles, and weapons linked to their criminal activities, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM). Several defendants were acquitted.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, had previously ordered that members of the group be brought to trial for crimes that endangered national security, disrupted public order, and threatened societal safety.

The gang, which they named the “Bahloul Gang,” was formed, managed, and joined for the purpose of engaging h illegal activities, accumulating illicit wealth, and distributing the proceeds among its members.

They established dominance in certain areas, promoted their criminal activities on social media platforms, and used prohibited weapons and tools to instil fear and intimidation in their victims.

The gang was also engaged in extortion and money laundering, attempting to conceal the origins of their illegal earnings.