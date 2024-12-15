UAE: Henna makes it to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has added ‘Henna,’ recognising it as an ancient, celebrated, and enduring cultural heritage in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The inclusion of “Henna: rituals, aesthetic and social practices” was approved during the 19th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in the city of Asuncion, Paraguay.

Henna, once used medicinally for treating diseases, now plays a significant role in rituals and ceremonies, as an adornment for women and girls with intricate patterns showcasing artistry and creativity.

Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, expressed pride in the inclusion of files in UNESCO’s distinguished list, highlighting the richness of Arab civilization and the strong bonds between Arab nations.

“he UAE is committed to preserving both tangible and intangible heritage, collaborating with Arab countries to secure UNESCO’s recognition, ensuring its legacy remains vital,” he added.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, said, “Henna is a deeply rooted element of our heritage, and its inclusion on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is a testament to our commitment to preserving this tradition for future generations.”

“With this recognition, we aim to highlight the cultural legacy, profound significance, and enduring pride that our communities and artists have long invested in this practice,” he added.

This addition marks the 16th element added on behalf of the UAE on UNESCO’s list, continuing a series that commenced in 2010 with the inclusion of falconry.

In December 2023, the UAE traditional dish ‘Harees’ was added to the list.