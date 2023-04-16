UAE hotels see 90% occupancy as room rates surge ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr holidays, the hotels in United Arab Emirates (UAE) are witnessing exceptionally high occupancy rates of nearly 90%, local media reported.

The Eid Al-Fitr holidays in UAE begin on the 29th of Ramzan and until the 3rd of Shawwal (April 20 – April 23).

As the festivities coincide with the peak of the usual travel season, hotels on Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will be packed with holiday tourists.

Although April is the peak tourism season, most hotels expect the Eid holiday season demand to be driven by accommodation enthusiasts.

As per a report by Gulf News, with accommodation enthusiasts providing more than 50 per cent of the demand, hotel room rates in prime locations average from 2,000 Dirhams to 7,000 Dirhams for a two-night stay, depending on the property.

Average daily rates for hotels in Dubai have increased by at least 45-50 per cent this month.

According to astrologers, this year in the UAE, Ramzan will be 30 days long. This gives the most likely start of Eid Al-Fitr on Friday, April 21. However, the official decision will be announced on the 29th day of the holy month of Ramzan, that is on April 19.